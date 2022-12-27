Alpharetta man dies in Christmas Eve crash

A 30-year-old Alpharetta man died Christmas Eve in a crash in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were dispatched to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court, in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision, at about 11:15 p.m. in response to a single vehicle crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 30-year-old James Allen of Alpharetta, had just entered the subdivision, and was traveling on River Club Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ultimately crashed into a tree.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This case remains under investigation by the Traffic Specialists Unit.