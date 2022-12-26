College Football Coach Tommy Bowden will be in Georgia next month. Here’s why

One of the nation’s most-sought-after Christian speakers will be at Georgia’s Legislative Prayer Breakfast next month.

Longtime college football coach Tommy Bowden will headline the event that draws most of Georgia’s lawmakers and a standing-room-only crowd of Christian leaders from across the state.

Bowden, who has been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for more than 30 years, isn’t shy about sharing his faith and typically challenges other leaders to be good examples to those watching them.

“To whom much is given, much will be expected,” he said at one of his more recent stops in Georgia. “We are all accountable to God.”

Bowden, who served as head coach at Tulane and Clemson and has been Conference USA Coach of the Year, Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coach of the Year, will speak at 7:30 on January 26.

The event is sponsored by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, the state’s largest religious group with some 1.4 million members in 3,600 churches.

Mike Griffin, the Mission Board’s public affairs representative, said the Legislative Prayer Breakfast is being held in conjunction with Pastors’ Day at the Capitol.

Speakers for the events include:

— Catherine Davis, a lawyer and pro-life advocate who founded The Restoration Project.

— Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler who is founder and chairwoman of Greater Georgia, a non-partisan voter-mobilization organization.

— Chad Connelly, founder and chief executive officer of Faith Wins. He will be the keynote speaker during the noonday luncheon.

— Matt Sharp, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, a national organization that handles religious liberty cases.

— John Kindt, retired professor from the University of Illinois and one of the nation’s leading experts on predatory gambling.

Griffin said participants also will have an opportunity to take a guided tour of the state Capitol.

“Every legislator, pastor, pastor’s wife, and ministry leader is invited to discover how to navigate the public square for the sake of the gospel,” he said.

For more information and to register, go to https://gabaptist.org/events/pastors-day-at-the-capitol/