Georgia wakes up to bitterly cold weather, downed trees and power outages

Georgians awoke to freezing temperatures Friday morning and began assessing damages from the wind, rain, and freezing temperatures.

Here are some reports from around Georgia on the impact of the arctic blast.

Columbia County

In Columbia County, about 3,000 residents are without power due to multiple downed trees and power lines. Those without power include the areas of Canterbury Farms, Stevens Creek Church and Cobbham Road.

Crews from Georgia Power and Jefferson Electric are assessing and working the outages. A generator is on the way to power the traffic signal at Industrial Park Drive and Ronald Reagan Drive.

Road crews in the area report the roads are drying nicely, but patches of black ice are expected to show up around 10 to 11 a.m.

Cobb County

Cobb County officials report that all roads are clear as of 7:30 a.m.

Cobb Department of Transportation crews cleared 11 trees that were blocking the roadway before sunrise and handled one report of ice on the roadways.

County officials are warning residents to limit their time outside as windchills have pushed temperatures down to 2 degrees below zero.

Due to the dangerously cold weather, CobbLinc will delay fixed routes and paratransit service until 7:30 am Friday and Saturday.

Glascock County

In Glascock County, officials report several reports of downed trees in the roadway.

The Glascock County Road Department is working to remove the trees.

Both the Road department and the Sheriff’s Office are monitoring roadways throughout the day. There are also reports of power outages throughout the county. No time has been given for when the power will be restored in the area.

Alpharetta

Republic Services has cancelled all trash and recycling services today in an effort to protect workers from dangerously low temperatures.

Customers who are normally serviced on Friday will have their trash and recycling picked up on Monday.

This will result in Republic Services operating on a one-day delay next week. Monday customers will be serviced on Tuesday, Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on with Friday customers being serviced on Saturday, December 31.

Fayetteville

Power outages have been reported in Fayetteville in the area of Hood Avenue. Georgia Power crews are on their way.

In the area of Weatherly Walk power lines are down and residents are urged to exercise caution.

Cherokee

In Cherokee County, Victory Drive was closed early this morning due to power lines blocking the road. The roadway has since been cleared.