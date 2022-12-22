Here’s what Georgia Power is doing to keep your lights on when freezing temperatures hit

With extremely cold temperatures expected throughout north and central Georgia this week, Georgia Power officials say the company is prepared to respond across its system.

The company continuously monitors changing weather conditions and puts teams and resources in place that are ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter weather, safely and as quickly as possible.

Georgia Power has also invested in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability for customers during extreme temperatures. Across its generation fleet, the company has proactively taken measures to protect generating units and prepare them for the high-demand season, including scheduling maintenance activities in lower demand seasons.

The company also maintains a robust protection program which addresses all aspects of winter weather operations and is structured to prepare the company’s generating plants and units for approaching weather, freezing and sub-freezing temperatures.

Georgia Power urges customers to be ready for the winter season, and stay safe and warm this week. Resources are available at GeorgiaPower.com/WinterPrep to help customers prepare, including information on building an emergency kit, staying connected, understanding watches vs. warnings and more.

Additional tips for customers during the extremely cold weather this week include:

Winter Weather Safety

Have a flashlight, a portable phone charger, and spare batteries on hand in case the power goes out.

Maintain ventilation around fireplaces.

Use space heaters only on level surfaces and keep away from furniture, curtains, water, children and pets.

Never use generators indoors. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions supplied with the generator model.

Prepare an emergency supply kit for your home and vehicle.

If there is a power outage in your area, visit our Outage & Storm Center to review safety tips, enroll in outage alerts and more.

Save Money & Energy During Cold Weather