Cobb County police officer pays for man’s hotel room ahead of freezing weather

A Cobb County Police officer noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Officer Withers paid for a hotel room for the man with his own money and provided the man with a warm meal.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens with wind chills driving temperatures down below zero degrees.

The cold snap is expected to last through Monday when temperatures are expected to rise to the 40s.