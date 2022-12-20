Scam Alert: The Floyd County Sheriff isn’t calling you about jury duty

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they have received reports that their phone number is being spoofed for a scam.

In this scam, the caller tells the victim that they have missed jury duty and owe money for their failure to appear.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that phone calls are not the agency’s means of communication for missing jury duty.

“We will never call you telling you that you owe money for a fine or missing court. If we want you typically we come and get you,” Sheriff’s officials said in a social media post.

The Sheriff’s office says even if such a call shows up from the main number of the Sheriff’s Dept., it is still a scam.