Atlanta firefighters make Christmas bright for neighborhood children

ATLANTA — Similar to the commitment of firefighters who answer the call in times of need, the legacy of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 holiday party is a call to action during the most wonderful time of the year for children and families in need.

A holiday meal, gifts under the tree, and a visit from Santa have taken place for the past 52 years at Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 at 1048 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in Atlanta. Located in the historically black community of the English Avenue, Vine City, and Washington Park neighborhoods, the thoughtfulness of a group of firefighters — the first to integrate Atlanta Fire — made Christmas happen for their neighbors. Today’s event provided more than 350 neighborhood children with new toys, three per child, 1,000 new toys in total.

“This is a proud tradition, and we commend our firefighters, with support from the community, for sustaining the legacy of their peers,” said Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith. “Christmas doesn’t always look the same for everyone and the original firefighters who started this special day recognized that.”

The event is supported by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation through donations from Tyler Perry Studios, DAS BBQ, AFRD Boot Drive, and City of Atlanta Councilmember Byron D. Amos, District 3.