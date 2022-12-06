Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts goes missing in Cobb County

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Assistant Commissioner Victor Roberts has been reported missing in Cobb County.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Roberts left his residence to go to work Monday morning but never arrived at his office.

Roberts drives a white Mazda CX-9, bearing Georgia license plate BNE2112. The vehicle last hit on a Flock camera on on Friday afternoon in the area of Stallings Road and Emmett Freeman Road in Senoia.

According to his wife, Roberts suffers from occasional memory loss, but he is not formally diagnosed.

Roberts is 59 years old.

If contact is made, please contact the Cobb County Police Tip Line at 770-499-4111.