Arrest made in killing of 39-year-old man in Hancock County

SPARTA — The GBI has obtained arrest warrants for 20-year-old Treyvion Markise Crayton, of Sparta.

Crayton was charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault for the death of Robert May.

May was shot and was found lying in the street on College Avenue in Sparta on Saturday morning.

Crayton was booked into the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.