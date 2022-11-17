Freeze warning issued for North and Central Georgia

Georgia’s cold snap continues with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s tonight through Friday morning.

While all of north and central Georgia will see sub-freezing temperatures, the freeze warning has only been issued for areas along and south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to Gainesville where temperatures have not yet dropped to 28 degrees or less this fall.

The National Weather Service is reminding residents to take action to protect any sensitive crops or vegetation, take your normal winter precautions to winterize exposed pipes, and bring pets indoors.

Beyond Friday, low temperatures at or below freezing are expected over portions of the state through Monday morning. Patchy to areas of frost are also possible.