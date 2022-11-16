Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark.

Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.

In the Athens area, lows will be right at freezing — 32 degrees — Wednesday and Thursday before dipping down to 29 degrees Friday. Temperatures will return to 32 degrees for the weekend.

It will be a little warmer in the Columbus area, with lows Wednesday and Thursday at 36 degrees, dipping to 29 degrees Friday before going up to 32 degrees Saturday and 34 degrees Sunday.

In the Macon area, the outlook is similar with lows of 37 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, dipping down to 30 on Friday and then coming back up to 32 degrees on Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday.

There is no rain in the forecast for the rest of the week.