Holiday Gift Guide: Find unique Christmas presents for your loved ones in Alpharetta

The holiday season has arrived and if you’re looking for unique gifts for your loved ones or that person on your list who is hard to shop for, Alpharetta may be the place to check off everyone on your shopping list.

Explore Alpharetta’s three distinct shopping districts that are bursting at the seams with holiday charm and gifts galore.

Below is a Holiday Gift Guide to help you with your Christmas shopping in one of Metro Atlanta’s best shopping destinations.

Gifts for Her

Makers Market Speakeasy Perfume – The most powerful sense is the sense of smell – it’s also associated with memory. Make your gift memorable by gifting the Speakeasy Perfume from Makers Market! Every time she spritzes on this lovely and delicate smelling perfume, she will not only feel her best, but she will also remember your thoughtfulness.

Fermented Wine Society – Spread some holiday cheer(s) and register your loved one for the Fermented Wine Society. Several subscription packages are available to choose from. Depending on the package you sign up for, club members receive 2, 4 or 6 very limited wines per month curated to the subscriber’s specific palate preferences as well as 10% off bottles, flights and glasses on a daily basis.

Von Maur Beyond Yoga Set – Comfortable, stylish and ready to move if you are, the Beyond Yoga sets at Von Maur are perfect for the exercise queen in your life or someone who wants to look extra cute running errands and lounging on the couch. Sporty and bright or neutral and cozy, there are ample styles to choose from to spoil your favorite gal.

Gifts for Him

Bonobos Closet Makeover – If the man in your life is not easy to style, take them to Bonobos at Avalon for a fitting to find pants, shirts, suits and blazers that will fit them like a glove. Once you have their measurements, you can shop at Bonobos throughout the year to upgrade their entire closet for each season with timeless and stylish pieces that will make them feel like a million bucks.

Comeback Vinyl Record – Fill their life with the sound of music by grabbing a new record (or two!) from Comeback Vinyl. From jazz to soul or rock to hip-hop, Comeback Vinyl has thousands of records covering all genres of music, making it a one-stop shop to find the right records for your music lover. Is the pressure to select the perfect record too much? Grab a gift card and pair it with some Comeback Vinyl merch to tide him over until he can select his favorites on a future visit.

Onward Reserve White Wing Waxed Canvas Cooler – A man and his cooler is a bond that can’t be broken! Wow your cooler lover with a functional and totally cool (pun intended) cooler from Onward Reserve. The White Wing Waxed Canvas Cooler has the look and feel of high-end luggage with the ability to tote 8-10 12oz. cans and ice, or up to 12 12oz. cans with no ice. We feel certain he’ll be the talk of every gathering when he walks up with his incredible cooler!

Gifts for the Home

Alpharetta Flower Market Subscription – Whether you’re a fan of roses, orchids or you prefer local seasonal flowers, the flower subscription from Alpharetta Flower Market is a gift that will keep giving all year long! Once you select your flower, all you have to decide is how often you want each stunning bouquet to arrive at your home. Bring a pop of color and a slice of sunshine to your home with a weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or quarterly delivery.

DutchCrafters Deluxe Amish Rocking Horse – A wonderful gift for expecting friends and family, the Deluxe Amish Rocking Horse is a gift that is cherished for generations. The classic and timeless design make it the perfect addition to any nursery. Plus, the incredible craftsmanship of the rocking horse means it will last for years, no matter how hard your kiddos like to play!

Gracious Home Charcuterie Board – A board so beautiful that every spread placed across it will be the star of the show! In true fashion of Gracious Home products, even when not in use, this charcuterie board can live on display as a glorious accent to any kitchen or gathering space. Perfect for a hostess gift or to treat yourself, this item will be used repeatedly. Only available in store, this truly unique item is crafted by a local supplier in North Georgia.

Gifts for Everyone

Magnolia Moon Snowman Sipper – Keep your drinks frosty with Magnolia Moon’s festive Snowman Sipper! Perfect for gift-giving or enjoying your favorite holiday drink, this smiling faced snowman will have you grinning from ear to ear. Kids will love the Snowman Sipper, too!

Savory Gourmet Holiday Tea Towels –We can all agree that you can never have enough tea towels, especially festive ones! A sweet hostess gift or a treat to yourself, the Holiday Tea Towels at Savory Gourmet are not only a practical item, but they will bring a pop of holiday cheer to any kitchen. Make the gift extra sweet and pair the towels with one of the scrumptious desserts from the Savory Gourmet menu.

Tumi Brief Pack – Perfect for taking your essentials to the office or for catching a flight, the TUMI Brief Pack will hold everything you need while leaving plenty of room for the “but what if I need it” additions. The packs are as stylish as they are functional, and the smartly designed pockets will keep everything in order. What makes this gift a winner is it’s the kind of gift someone may not feel they can justify buying for themselves, but it would be a huge enhancement to their everyday life.

Gifts to Pamper

INDIEHOUSE Spa Moisturizing Candle Tin – This is a pampering two-for-one! Relax and fill your home with glorious scents as you light one of the Spa Moisture Candles from INDIEHOUSE. Once the heat from the candle has melted the wax, you’ll find the wax from the candle becomes a luxurious moisturizer. Each candle is created from cosmetic-grade soy, shea butter, coconut oil, rosehip oil, and grapeseed oil, then infused with essential oils. Of course, each candle is phthalate, sulfate, and paraben free, too. Available in multiple scents, this unique gift will be a favorite, no doubt!

Facial from In the Glow Beauty Bar – Give the gift of a fabulous glow from the inside out! Spoil yourself, or someone you love with a relaxing facial from In the Glow Beauty Bar. With appointment options like the Signature Glow or Goddess Glow, it’s impossible to leave the experience without glistening in confidence!

Icebox Cryotherapy Alpharetta – For the person in your life that needs to cool down, a session at Ice Box Cryotherapy Alpharetta is just the gift! Cryotherapy has a long list of benefits including reduced inflammation, reduced stress and better sleep. Who wouldn’t want to gift that to someone they love? Give the coolest gift of the year and schedule an appointment or sign your loved up for a membership to enhance their well-being all throughout the year.

Stocking Stuffers

Gift Cards to Dine Out – Gift cards are often seen as the “non-personal” gift. That couldn’t be further from the truth! Give the gift of an incredible and unforgettable dining experience by purchasing a gift card for one (or more!) of Alpharetta’s amazing restaurants. The recipients will thank you for their wonderful night out!

Fudge from Kilwins – Creamy, sweet and an absolute delight in every bite, the Mackinac Island Fudge from Kilwins makes a delicious treat for every stocking. With so many flavors to choose from, the hardest part will be choosing which flavor to share and which one to keep for yourself!

MiniMe Factory Statue – A totally unique and unmatched gift, the MiniMe Factory will print a 3D version of you or one of your loved ones that can be displayed in your home or in the office. Creations range from 3” inch models all the way up to 9” models as well as bobble heads. Capture the likeness of grandchildren, beloved pets, engaged couples (that can be used as a wedding cake topper)—the options are endless! No matter what creation you select, we guarantee there will be nothing else like it!

Santa may knock out all of the gift giving in one night, but he has an army of elves to help! Take gift shopping at your own pace and make the process enjoyable by booking a stay at one of Alpharetta’s 30 modern hotels to ensure you don’t miss a single person on your list. Make a holiday weekend out of your visit by enjoying any of Alpharetta’s festive and magical events happening throughout November and December. Plan your trip at www.awesomealpharetta.com.