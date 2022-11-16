Here are the 4 coziest small towns in Georgia

It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA.

These Georgia towns are considered the coziest: Helen (ranked No. 48 coziest in the nation), Madison (137), Dahlonega (142), and Jekyll Island (149).

To determine the coziest small towns in America, MyDatingAdviser compared 170 well-known small towns across the country on ten key metrics.

They looked into winter temperature, average snowfall, cafes, bakeries, crafts, and bookshops, among other indicators of a cozy small town. By analyzing the data points, each town has been given a “Cozy Town Index Score,” representing the level of coziness you might experience in that small town.

If you’re in the mood for cozy towns to get into the winter spirit, here are some of the best small towns across the country to visit for some serious winter comfort.

Here are the 4 coziest towns in Georgia:

Helen

Within the mountains of North Georgia, one town found it was shrinking as the lumber industry dwindled. So, it reinvented itself as Little Bavaria and transformed its downtown into a German-themed town at the base of the Appalachians. People come from near and far to visit Helen.

Rank: #48 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 42.5 °F, Winter Season: 2.9 months, Snowfall: 2 inches, Days Below Freezing: 97.2

Madison

When you think of a quaint Southern town with magnolia trees and antebellum homes, Madison—60 miles east of Atlanta—is just that. One of Georgia’s most significant historic districts lies in Madison, and it is a stop on the state’s Antebellum Trail.

Rank: #137 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 47.5 °F, Winter Season: 2.9 months, Snowfall: 1 inch, Days Below Freezing: 52.2

Dahlonega

This North Georgia town at the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains offers waterfalls, wildlife, and wine aplenty (and it’s also the site of the nation’s first major gold rush!). What to do: Take an underground tour through the Consolidated Gold Mine, go hiking on Lake Zwerner Trail, and visit the many, MANY vineyards in the area—though make sure to stop by Wolf Mountain Vineyards & Winery.

Rank: #142 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 41 °F, Winter Season: 2.9 months, Snowfall: 2.6 inches, Days Below Freezing: 96.3

Jekyll Island

Part of the Sea Islands, this island off the coast of Georgia, was established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Then, it was a vacation-home destination for the wealthy. Today’s visitors enjoy a mix of nature (such as marshlands and beaches) and architecture (a 240-acre historic district on the island’s north side includes the Jekyll Island Club Hotel).

Rank: #149 out of 170 cities

Average Winter Temperature: 55 °F, Winter Season: 2.5 months, Snowfall: 0.1 inches, Days Below Freezing: 10

Find the 20 coziest small towns in the USA:

Stockholm, Wisconsin Stowe, Vermont Stanley, Idaho Ellicottville, New York Breckenridge, Colorado Medora, North Dakota Lake Placid, New York Keystone, South Dakota Mackinac Island, Michigan Lake George, New York Deadwood, South Dakota Leadville, Colorado Silverton, Colorado Saugatuck, Michigan Leavenworth, Washington Kohler, Wisconsin Telluride, Colorado Harpers Ferry, West Virginia Talkeetna, Alaska Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin

“We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape. Whether you’re looking for a ski lover’s paradise, a historic spot that’s still near a major metropolis, or a remote waterfront retreat, you’ll find it on this list,” said Amy Pritchett, Editor-in-Chief at MyDatingAdvisor.com.

What is Hygge?

Interestingly, the act of taking pleasure and contentment from a cozy environment is known as ‘hygge’ – a term coined by the Danes. Hygge is a central part of Danish culture, which perhaps explains why the Danes are some of the happiest people in the world.

5 ways to stay cozy this winter

1. Get your hygge on. Hygge is a Danish term that describes a general feeling of coziness, comfort, familiarity, and well-being. Danes embrace hygge all year and appreciate life’s simple pleasures like a scented candle, a good book, and a blanket.

2. Cook up some comfort food. Warming yourself from the inside out is a great excuse to whip up some winter classics. Soups, casseroles, and curries are hearty favorites for a reason and are sure to be a hit with the whole family.

3. Heat the hub. If you live in a place that’s cold enough to run a heater, think about the areas of the house that need to be kept warm and set the space up to capture the heat. Close the doors to rooms you’re not using and, if you’re able to, install unique purpose-built windows and door seals to stop the hot air escaping.

4. Out with the old. With the weather so uninviting outside, take advantage of the warmth inside and use your extra time indoors to do a spring clean of your wardrobe. Pull out any clothes that don’t fit well or that you haven’t worn in a while.

5. Soak those winter blues away. If all else fails, retreat to the bathroom and run yourself a warm bath. It may not quite get you through to September, but it’ll help warm you up.