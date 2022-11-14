Duck hunting season in Georgia starts Saturday

Will you be headed to your favorite wetland location for the opening day of the Georgia duck hunting season when it opens on Sat., Nov. 19?

“Waterfowl hunters should note a few bag limit changes this year – the hooded merganser restriction has been removed, so ‘hoodies’ can account for any or all of the merganser bag limit of five per day,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “Additionally, the sea duck limit has been reduced to four per day, only three of which may be scoters, long-tailed ducks, or eiders and only one may be a female eider.”

Duck season dates are Nov. 19 through 27 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 29. Full migratory bird hunting regulations can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

What licenses do you need to hunt waterfowl in Georgia?

You need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and a federal duck stamp, which is now available when you purchase your other recreational licenses.

You can also purchase the Waterfowl Hunter Package at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, which includes all the licenses you need and includes an attractive plastic license card.

For more information on Georgia Hunting Regulations for waterfowl, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.