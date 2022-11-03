Raphael Warnock is clobbering Herschel Walker in fundraising for senate campaign

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has raised more than $100 million toward his reelection bid, according to the final campaign finance report the Democrat will file before Election Day next week.

The $101.7 million Warnock raised through Oct. 19 dwarfs the $37.7 million in the campaign war chest of Republican challenger Herschel Walker – no slouch himself when it comes to fundraising – and put the Georgia Senate campaign on a path toward becoming the nation’s most expensive of the 2022 election cycle.

Warnock also outpaced Walker in 11th-hour fundraising. The incumbent’s campaign brought in almost $12.2 million just between Oct. 1 and Oct. 19, according to a report Warnock submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

The Walker campaign took in nearly $5.9 million in contributions during roughly the same three weeks.

Both candidates have spent profusely in recent months, as is obvious to any television viewer from the withering barrage of political ads they’ve aired.

But they still have plenty of money to spend for the stretch drive toward the Nov. 8 election.

Warnock’s campaign reported almost $10.5 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 19, compared to $5.4 million for Walker.

While Warnock has drubbed Walker in the battle for bucks, he hasn’t been able to put much – if any – distance between himself and the challenger. Recent polls have the two in a dead heat, with a strong possibility they could be forced into a Dec. 6 runoff to decide the winner.

