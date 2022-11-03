Meet Roswell’s 21 new fire captains

ROSWELL — As the first step in the city’s plan to transition to a full-time fire department, Roswell has hired 21 full-time fire captains.

During the application period, the Roswell Fire Department received nearly 150 applications from across the region. Upon the completion of an extensive hiring process, these 21 fire professionals — 12 of whom currently or have previously served the community in a part-time capacity — were carefully selected to help lead the department through this transition.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the 21 Fire Captains began their six-week orientation at the Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center. They were welcomed by the mayor, city administrator, fire chief, and the fire department command staff.

During their orientation, the Captains will be receiving their station and shift assignments and are expected to be out protecting the Roswell community by mid-December.

Photos of the new captains are below.

“With the continued support of the Roswell community, this mayor, council, and city administrator, the Roswell Fire Department is taking steps to achieve our vision of being an innovative, world-class public safety organization.” Fire Chief Joe Pennino stated.

You can watch a video update to the Captain orientation below.