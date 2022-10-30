Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta book festival returns with Hollywood royalty

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta announces the official lineup of authors confirmed for the 31st Edition of the Book Festival of the MJCCA taking place from Nov. 3 through 19.

This year’s festival boasts an impressive schedule of events and features some of the world’s most recognizable personalities and local authors representing a broad spectrum of speakers, ensuring something fascinating for everyone.

The festival is returning to in-person programming and expects to welcome thousands of attendees from across the Southeast.

“As we head into the Book Festival’s 31st year of bringing culture and conversation to the Atlanta community, we are thrilled about our outstanding lineup and even more excited to be back live and in person,” said Book Festival Co-Chair Deena Profis.

Book Festival Co-Chair Artie Gumer said this year’s event will appeal to a cross-section of our community, “As always, it’s our goal to entertain and educate and we definitely have authors everyone will enjoy.”

The Book Festival’s full lineup of authors and speakers can be found here.

Select keynote festival authors include:

Nikki R. Haley (former United States ambassador to the United Nations & Governor of South Carolina)

Melissa Rivers (award-winning television personality & producer as well as the daughter of Hollywood icon Joan Rivers)

Andrew Young/Ernie Suggs (Ambassador to the United Nations/award-winning Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter)

Julia Haart (former CEO & co-owner of global modeling agency Elite World Group as well as star of the hit Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life)

Nyle DiMarco (winner of Dancing with the Stars & America’s Next Top Model, Deaf and LGBTQ activist)

Clea Newman Soderlund (daughter of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward)

Jon Meacham (Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer)

Bernie Marcus (The Home Depot co-founder and global philanthropist)

Also, don’t miss Benjamin Netanyahu (former Israeli prime minister, virtual event), Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (bestselling authors), Michael Oren (former Israeli ambassador to the United States), and Melissa Clark (New York Times writer and James Beard award winner), who will all be speaking during the Prologue to the Book Festival of the MJCCA.

All Book Festival of the MJCCA events will be held at the MJCCA at 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody. Tickets are now available to purchase.