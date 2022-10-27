Dog dies in evening house fire in Sugar Hill

SUGAR HILL — Gwinnett County Firefighters report that a dog died in an early evening fire last night at a home in Sugar Hill.

The Fire: Firefighters responded at 5:05 p.m. to an occupant’s report of a house fire on Hidden Branch Drive in Sugar Hill.

The 911 caller said the kitchen was on fire.

On arrival, crews found a single-story home with a basement on fire. As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, additional crews on the scene searched the structure for victims, obtained positive water, and established a rapid intervention team.

The Search: During the search, a deceased dog was found in the home. The scene was under control in about 30 minutes.

The home sustained extensive fire damage throughout the structure.

The Details: According to an adult male occupant, he was asleep in his room when he heard popping sounds. Upon investigating, he noticed smoke in the hallway and was able to evacuate with two of the dogs.

Firefighters say while smoke alarms were noted in the home, they did not alert the occupant. A total of two adults and two dogs were displaced due to the damage. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance.

Fire Investigators responded to the scene for origin and cause determination. Following the investigation, it was determined that the fire originated on the stovetop and wasruled accidental.

Preventing Kitchen Fires: The Gwinnett County Fire Department offers these tips to help prevent kitchen fires:

Stay in the kitchen while you are cooking

Keep children and flammable items away from the stovetop, including oven mitts, potholders, food packaging, and dishtowels

Most cooking fires start when someone is frying food. Be sure to keep an eye on the food while you are frying

For additional information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.