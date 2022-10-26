Missing: 60-year-old Atlanta woman disappears from Crestview Rehabilitation Center

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your assistance finding 60-year-old Kimberly Johnston.

Johnston was last seen at Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center at 2800 Springdale Road in Atlanta at about 7 a.m. today.

According to police, Johnston left the facility on foot wearing all black clothing and black fuzzy slippers. She is about 5’6″ and weighs about 194 pounds.

According to her family, she is diabetic and insulin dependent.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.