Arrests made in million dollar fraud scheme in Roswell

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has made multiple arrests in an extensive, million dollar fraud scheme and is looking for more anticipated victims.

The Investigation: In early June of this year, Roswell Detectives began an investigation into reported rental fraud at a property in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road. As that investigation progressed, Detectives uncovered what they call an expansive fraudulent business scheme that resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Earnest Williams (AKA “Nesto” by most associates and victims) as well as 46-year-old Ericka King (AKA “Ericka Hughley” or “Ericka Hughley Rothschild.”)

Both were arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on a host of fraud, forgery, and theft charges.

The Scheme: While police say the criminal acts are broad, a large portion of the duo’s efforts allegedly focused on running shell companies, many devoted to business growth, development, and coaching.

According to the Roswell Police Department, Williams and King would draw in victims with the anticipation of growing their brands, missions, or life goals, and receive significant payments for goods and services that were never provided.

Detectives say they have uncovered over a dozen victims with a combined monetary or property loss exceeding $1 million, and believe there is a strong likelihood others have been taken advantage of by Williams and King as well.

Were you a victim?: If you have any additional information about this case, or believe that you’ve been victimized by Earnest “Nesto” Williams or Ericka King, please contact Officer Fields at nfields@roswellgov.com, or 770-640-4455. Anonymous information be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.