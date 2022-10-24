13-year-old Georgia boy injured after being shot by another child who found a gun in the home

ATHENS — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured, according to police, after another child found a gun in the home and shot him.

What We Know: According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, on Oct. 22, at about 2 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a residence on Essex Court for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year-old boy who had been shot. Police say the initial investigation indicates that another child in the residence gained access to a firearm and shot the firearm, striking the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department.