The Public Record: Did Stacey Abrams say abortion could fix inflation?

The News: Stacey Abrams came under fire from republicans this week after comments she made that many pundits took as a statement that abortion could curb inflation, after Abrams linked abortion to economics and inflation during an interview

The Setting: Abrams was being interviewed on Morning Joe on Wednesday morning.

The Question: Abrams was asked the following question during the interview:

“While abortion is an issue, it nowhere near reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk… what could you do as governor to alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters about those livability, daily, hourly issues that they’re confronted with?”

The Answer: Below is Abrams’ response, which is drawing fire. You can read her answer and watch teh video for yourself to form your opinion of what she said.

“Let’s be clear, having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

“It’s important for us to having both and conversations. We don’t have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out. But we also have to talk about what a governor can do. A governor can address housing prices. A governor can address the cost of education. A governor can put money in the pockets of everyday hardworking Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy. That’s what I talk about on the trail, and that’s what’s resonating.

“But let’s not pretend that women — half the population — especially of childbearing age, they understand that having a child is absolutely an economic issue. It’s only politicians that see it as simply another cultural conversation. It is a real biological and economic imperative conversation that women need to have.”

The Video: You can watch the video of the interview below:

The Aftermath: In addition to being criticized by Republicans, who claim her statements meant that Abrams was suggesting abortion as a way to stop inflation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to answer questions posed by a reporter Wednesday afternoon asking whether or not President Joe Biden agrees with Abrams’ statements.

Brian Kemp also latched onto the comments in a tweet laying out his plans to fight inflation.

While my opponent wants abortion without limits to fix Joe Biden’s 40-year high inflation, my plan is:



✅ Suspend the gas tax

✅ Send another $1B back to taxpayers

✅ Pass a property tax rebate for homeowners

✅ Implement largest tax cut in state history https://t.co/mj4N3z8fA9 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 19, 2022

The Abrams campaign says the candidate’s statements are being taken out of context.

You Decide: Was Abrams suggesting abortion could curb inflation, or were her comments taken out of context?

This article is part of an ongoing series highlighting statements by public officials called The Public Record, where we present recent quotes by public officials or candidates. You may not be able to attend every public meeting or see every occasion where your representatives speak, but you still have a right to know what your representatives and those who hope to represent you have been saying.



“Because public men and women are amenable ‘at all times’ to the people, they must conduct the public’s business out in the open.” -Charles L. Weltner Sr., former Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court