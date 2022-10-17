WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers in heated debate

Congressional District 14 candidates Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers had an — at times — heated debate Sunday.

The debate featured the two candidates lobbing accusations at one another and talking over each other multiple times.

For the most part, Greene stuck to national issues and conservative value statements while Flowers questioned Greene’s representation of local voters.

The debate was hosted by The Atlanta Press Club and aired on GPB Sunday evening. You can watch the full debate for yourself above.