Students in Middle Georgia can now use their student ID or lunch card at local libraries

Public School students in Macon-Bibb, Jones, Macon, and Twiggs counties can now access public library materials using their student identification or lunch numbers through the Pines Library Access for Youth — or PLAY — card program.

The PLAY card program gives students free access to public library materials and online resources to help them succeed in school.

Students can access computers, printers, and wireless internet as well as attend free library programming including S.T.E.A.M and technology-based workshops, book clubs, game nights, tutoring, and presentations from special guests and community partners.

Learn more about the PLAY card program here.

