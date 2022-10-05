‘Profound delays’ expected on I-285 at Ga. 400. Here’s what you need to know

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning Georgia drivers of what it calls “profound delays” for the next eight months at I-285 and Ga. 400. It’s one of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges, and transportation officials are asking motorists to avoid it if possible.

What’s happening?: Starting Saturday, two lanes will be closed at the interchange as part of the Transform 285/400 project. Bridge replacements are involved, which is a big part of the delay.

The first phase: Beginning as early as Saturday, October 8, the contractor for GDOT will close the two innermost eastbound lanes on I-285 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Two weeks later — currently planned for October 22 — the two innermost westbound lanes along that stretch will be closed.

These lane closures will continue 24/7 for roughly the next four months. Then, the interior lanes will be reopened and closures will move to the two middle lanes in each direction for about four more months.

The Big Picture: GDOT contractors are planning a major reduction in lanes on the top end of I-285. The impact on traffic will be significant.

Traffic in both directions will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

The closures will allow crews the space they need to replace I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

GDOT estimates the bridge replacements and associated I-285 eastbound and westbound lane closures will take at least eight months to complete.

What to expect: “The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” Georgia DOT Alternative Delivery Program Manager Marlo Clowers said. “We urge motorists to leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes to stay away from the construction area, and consider alternative commute options. If traveling through the area, always pay attention and use extreme caution.”

Lane closure schedule confirmation will come after certain I-285 construction milestones open to traffic, ensuring motorists know what to expect and when. These anticipated openings will provide some additional capacity for vehicles and maximize all new connecting lane availability outside of the existing interstate lanes.

Key milestones include:

I-285 westbound connecting lane from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to past Roswell Road

SR 400 northbound and SR 400 southbound to I-285 eastbound connecting lane to past Ashford Dunwoody Road

The lane closures are expected once these key milestones are open to traffic and updated signage is in place.

Phase 1: Inside lanes will close on I-285 in each direction between Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road, so crews can reconstruct the interior portions of the I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, SR 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. A minimum of three lanes will be open in each direction. This phase will take approximately four months.

Phase 2: Traffic will shift to the inside lanes providing width for three travel lanes and the existing outside lanes will close to traffic so crews can demolish and reconstruct the exterior portions of the bridges. This phase will take approximately four months.

Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Additional project information is available on the project website.

You can also up for email updates directly from GDOT.

Your Questions: The planned lane closures at one of Atlanta’s busiest interchanges has obviously raised questions from motorists. Here are the answers to some of the most common questions.

Why can’t GDOT close just one lane in one direction or close lanes just at night?

Constructing the bridges with a single-lane closure would prolong the bridge construction. It would also result in traffic — with a high percentage of trucks — very close to the work zone. Additionally, closing the lanes just at night isn’t possible due to the amount of construction activity and equipment taking place in the closed lanes.

Will there still be nighttime closures?

Yes. The construction team will continue to perform work at night, which often requires additional closures. There could be just one lane open in a single direction during the nighttime hours.