Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident

The mayor of White died Saturday in a motocross accident at Lazy River Motocross.

According to WBHF, Perry Bell, who was sworn in as mayor in June, died from injuries he sustained while he was competing at the motocross event.

Mayor Pro Tem Gary Crisp will serve as acting mayor until the city decides how to fill the vacancy in the mayor’s office.

