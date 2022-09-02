Decatur man charged with attempting to get contraband into DeKalb County Jail

A man Sheriff’s deputies say was attempting to smuggle items into the DeKalb County Jail is now in the jail himself.

Sheriff’s officials say the man is already a suspect in several crimes and was arrested yesterday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office while allegedly committing another offense on the grounds of the DeKalb County Jail.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested 37 year-old Sadarian Deangelo Moore of Decatur outside the jail when he crossed guard lines in what sheriff’s officials believe was an attempt to deliver a controlled substance to inmates by way of what is known at the jail as the “contraband drop.”

What is the “contraband drop?:” The drop process involves inmates lowering a bag on a rope from cell windows to someone waiting on the ground to fill the bag with prohibited items, regarded as contraband.

The Arrest: Moore was immediately apprehended and taken into custody without incident. He is being charged with “unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance, contraband, etc.”

According to other active warrants for his arrest prior to this incident, Moore was being sought by authorities in DeKalb County for probation violations for terroristic threats & acts, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated stalking, sexual battery, and aggravated assault weapon.

Moore is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

