11 businesses in Cherokee County cited for selling alcohol to minors

The Cherokee Marshal’s Office conducted an underage alcohol sale enforcement detail Friday, April 1. Underage individuals who volunteered to participate in the enforcement detail attempted to purchase alcohol at 73 stores in Cherokee County.

Underage operatives were able to purchase alcohol at 11 of the 73 stores.

“Cherokee Marshal’s Office will continue to periodically check businesses for these types of violations and encourages business owners to educate and warn their employees on the ramifications and dangers of selling alcohol to underage persons,” said Chief Marshal Jamie Gianfala. “From the results of this operation, it appears there is some work that needs to be done, as having 100 percent compliance is the goal. Checking identification is certainly a good thing and is what we are after. Thank you to the 61 establishments that checked IDs and refused to sell to a minor. We appreciate your efforts in keeping alcohol out of the hands of children.”

The following establishments were cited for selling alcohol to a minor:

Circle K, 8023 Cumming Highway, Canton.

Valero, 5963 Union Hill Road, Canton.

Marathon, 2880 Lower Union Hill Road, Canton.

Sunoco, 256 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

Walmart, 6345 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.

Sunoco, 5856 Yellow Creek Road, Ball Ground.

Hop-In, 592 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

Shell, 6045 Highway 92, Acworth.

QT, 4865 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs.

Marathon, 6742 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.

Shell, 6135 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton.

The Cherokee Marshal’s Office plans to continue these types of operations to combat the illegal sale of alcohol to those under 21 years of age.

Anyone wishing to report an establishment that is selling or allowing minors to purchase alcohol is asked to call the Cherokee Marshal’s Office at 678-493-6200.