Around Georgia: Gwinnett police car rear-ended

The Gwinnett County Police Department reports that shortly after 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, a Gwinnett County Police car was rear-ended by a white Chevy Malibu in the H.O.V. lane on I-85 North.

The officer was working a single-vehicle accident at the time and sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The patrol car and the driver’s vehicle had to be removed by a tow truck.

The Gwinnett County Police Department would like to remind drivers of Georgia’s “move over” law, which requires motorists to change lanes when they see a stopped police or fire vehicle with its flashing lights on. Violations can cost you fines and 3 points on your license.

Marietta police stop 12 drivers for speeding in a school zone

Earlier this week investigators with the Marietta Police Department set up in front of Sawyer Road Elementary and monitored traffic in the school zone.

They made 12 traffic stops before school started, with the worst offender driving 49 mph in a 25, if you’re not good at math, thats 24 miles per hour over the speed limit.

What Is Around Georgia?: Here you will find a live blog of shorter stories, announcements, photos and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back for updates throughout the week.