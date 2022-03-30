Argument at basketball game ends in shooting

Gwinnett County Police have arrested 30-year-old Timothy Dixon, of Snellville, and charged him with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Gabriel Allen, of Atlanta.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 29, Gwinnett County Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of 5295 Stone Mountain Hwy. Upon arrival, officers located Allen unresponsive with two gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Dixon and Allen had a verbal altercation during a basketball game that resulted in the shooting.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.