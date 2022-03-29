Debate set for East Cobb Cityhood referendum

The Rotary Club of East Cobb will be hosting a forum debating the East Cobb Cityhood referendum May 4 at 6:30 p.m.

On Election Day, voters will be asked to give a “yes or no” vote on the establishment of the City of East Cobb.

The event will be open to Cobb County residents and will be moderated by award winning journalist, Donna Lowry. It will be held at Pope High School and can seat 500 attendees.

Both sides of the issue will be represented at the forum.

For those who can’t make it in-person, the event will be recorded and live-streamed by the East Cobb Rotary club.

Registration to attend in person is required and there is no charge. To register click here.