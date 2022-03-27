This is the most traveled bridge in Georgia that doesn’t meet safety standards￼

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair.

To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.

A structurally deficient bridge is defined by the Federal Highway Administration as one in which any component – the deck, superstructure, substructure, or culverts – is in poor or worse condition.

According to advocacy group American Road & Transportation Builders Association, there are 319 bridges considered to be structurally deficient in Georgia – equal to 2.1% of all bridges in the state. For context, 7.0% of bridges nationwide are considered structurally deficient.

Of the bridges in poor or worse condition in the state, the bridge on I-75 over Swamp Creek in Whitfield County – built in 1961 – carries the largest number of commuters and travelers, with an estimated 66,210 daily crossings on average.

It is important to note that structurally deficient bridges do not necessarily pose imminent risk to those crossing. They do, however, require significant investment to avoid becoming hazardous or to avoid restrictions on the weight or speed of vehicles crossing.

StateMost traveled bridge in poor conditionLocationYear builtAvg. daily crossings
AlabamaI-459 over the Cahaba RiverJefferson County198199,312
AlaskaSouth Tongass Highway over Hoadley CreekKetchikan Gateway Borough195717,165
ArizonaShea Boulevard over Indian Bend WashMaricopa County197648,700
ArkansasI-30, Sec 23 over the Arkansas RiverPulaski County1958119,000
CaliforniaU.S. Highway 101 over Kester AveLos Angeles County1959293,000
ColoradoI-70 over U.S. Route 6Denver County1964157,000
ConnecticutI-95 over Metro NorthNew Haven County1956136,400
DelawareRed Mill Rd. over stream Mill PondNew Castle County197122,887
FloridaSouthbound I-95 over Sistrunk Blvd.Broward County1975156,000
GeorgiaI-75 over Swamp CreekWhitfield County196166,210
HawaiiKalaniana’ole Highway over Niu StreamHonolulu County193458,500
IdahoState Highway 33 over the Teton RiverMadison County197122,000
IllinoisI-90 Express over Stewart Ave.Cook County1962203,100
IndianaI-65 over Ohio St.Marion County1974186,289
IowaCentennial BridgeScott County194030,600
KansasCollege Blvd. over Indian CreekJohnson County197621,800
KentuckyI-65 over Grade Ln.Jefferson County1988166,770
LouisianaCalcasieu River BridgeCalcasieu Parish195286,600
MaineI-295 Northbound over Route 88Cumberland County195927,320
MarylandI-695 over U.S. Route 40Baltimore County1958188,860
MassachusettsI-93 Northbound over Route 24 NorthboundNorfolk County1958193,356
MichiganI-696 over I-75Oakland County1971209,200
MinnesotaI-35W over Cliff Rd.Dakota County195992,000
MississippiI-20 over Lynch St.Hinds County196926,000
MissouriI-270E over Conway Rd.St. Louis County1964196,655
MontanaS Higgins Ave. over Clark Fork River Pedestrian PathsMissoula County196215,552
NebraskaU.S. Route 75 over J St.Douglas County197085,640
NevadaI-515 over Desert Inn Rd.Clark County1981127,000
New HampshireI-89 over South St.Merrimack County195951,032
New JerseyNJ Route 495 over Paterson Plank Rd.Hudson County1939159,000
New MexicoI-25 over Gibson Blvd.Bernalillo County1961117,053
New YorkI-278 over 15th St.Kings County1962190,572
North CarolinaI-40 over Walnut CreekWake County1982118,000
North DakotaDemers Ave over BNSF Rail RoadGrand Forks County197218,500
OhioI-270 Ramp over Ramp I-270 West Bound to state Route 315 SouthboundFranklin County1969143,208
OklahomaI-44 Southbound over Oklahoma RiverOklahoma County197562,800
OregonMorrison St. over Willamette RiverMultnomah County195855,335
PennsylvaniaI-95 over Fraley St.Philadelphia County1967202,857
Rhode IslandI-95 over U.S. Route 6 and Woonasquatucket RiverProvidence County1964171,707
South CarolinaI-85 over Laurel CreekGreenville County1960119,700
South DakotaU.S. Route 12 over Moccasin CreekBrown County195419,426
TennesseeI-24 over Mill CreekDavidson County1958167,340
TexasI-610 over Houston Ship ChannelHarris County1973171,423
UtahI-15 Southbound over state Route 193Davis County1966130,000
VermontI-89 Northbound over Connecticut RiverWindsor County196620,734
VirginiaI-95 over state Route 608Chesterfield County1958111,000
WashingtonSW Spokane St. Bridge over Duwamish WaterwayKing County1983108,179
West VirginiaI-64 Ramp B over state Route 25Kanawha County196568,700
WisconsinI-43 Freeway over Glendale Ave.Milwaukee County1960132,000
WyomingU.S. Route 26 over Flat CreekTeton County196926,260

