Bomb threat made against Ola High School

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the origin of a bomb threat indicating that a suspicious package reportedly left inside Ola High School on Friday.

A preliminary investigation revealed two other jurisdictions received similar calls and they all appear to have been a hoax.

As a precautionary measure, students and faculty at Ola High School were evacuated.

“The safety of our children and schools is paramount. No one was injured and all students and staff were accounted for. We’re in the early stages of the investigation. but the source of the call, at this time, has not been authenticated,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

The sheriff’s department is working with local authorities. The scene was cleared the scene and are working diligently to get additional information.

After the perimeter was checked and cleared by K-9s, evacuated students were released for dismissal.