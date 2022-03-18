Strong thunderstorms expected in Georgia today

Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Georgia today, with the worst of the storms rolling through Southwest and Central Georgia late this morning through early this evening.

There is an enhanced risk of strong storms in the Southwest corner of the state including the Albany area of damaging wind gusts over 60 miles per hour and tornadoes as well as hail and heavy rainfall.

Central Georgia faces a slight risk of this type of damaging weather and the rest of the state faces only a marginal risk.

The chances for tornadoes will be higher this afternoon ahead of a warm front.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Saturday, and the rain should be cleared up by Sunday.

Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the 70s.