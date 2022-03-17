Ride-share driver killed in collision with train

DULUTH — A ride-share driver was killed Thursday morning in a collision with a train in Duluth.

According to the Duluth Police Department, police received a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a train at 5:24 a.m.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was stuck on the railroad tracks near S Peachtree Street at Hardy Street.

The train operator noticed the car and immediately activated the emergency stopping system for the train while signaling with the horn.

The driver never exited his vehicle and was struck on the driver’s side of the car by the train. A passenger, who was a user of a ride-share app, exited the vehicle before the collision and was unharmed.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Guangyun Jin suffered fatal injuries due to the collision and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Duluth Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.