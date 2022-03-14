Hartsfield-Jackson ranked 4th best airport in the world

A new study ranks Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the fourth best airport in the world.

The research by money.co.uk analyzed the world’s busiest airports on a variety of factors, such as on-time performance, the cost of parking and transfers, transfer times and the number of restaurants and shops, to reveal the world’s best airports.

You can view the research in full here: https://www.money.co.uk/travel-insurance/airport-report

Below are some of the highlights from the report.

Singapore Changi ranks number one as the best airport in the world. One of the busiest airports in Southeast Asia, Singapore Changi offers an unrivalled experience for its passengers, with a score of 8.32. Changi has the second-highest number of shops on offer (224) and allows you to park for just $25.98 a week.

Another Asian airport comes in second place, with Tokyo Haneda scoring 8.03. Haneda is also incredibly busy, yet was the top-scoring airport for on-time flights. Following Tokyo Haneda is Mexico City International Airport. While it scored poorly on some factors, Mexico City has 226 shops and is also just seven minutes away from the city centre, the shortest transfer time of all airports studied.

Five of the top ten airports are located in the USA, with Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ranking the highest in the USA and at fourth place overall. Hartsfield-Jackson is also the world’s busiest airport in terms of passengers welcoming over 110 million passengers through its terminals in 2019.