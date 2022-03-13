Remembering former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell

Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell died Sunday of natural causes, according to a family spokesman.

Massell was Atlanta’s first Jewish mayor, leading the city from 1970 to 1974. Prior to being elected mayor. Massell served as president of the city council and served as vice mayor from 1962 to 1970. He is most recently remembered for his decades of service leading the Buckhead Coalition.

Massell was a powerful voice both in and out of political office and was the driving force behind bringing MARTA to the city during his tenure as mayor.

“The Massell family wishes to announce the passing of former mayor Sam Massell. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, past mayor of Atlanta and immediate past president of the Buckhead Coalition,” the Massell family said in a statement released Sunday.

Word of Massell’s passing spread through the city he once led, with current city leaders expressing their condolences.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor and my friend Sam Massell. Sam’s impact on our city was immeasurable,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “His time as Mayor made history in so many ways. He was Atlanta’s first and only Jewish Mayor, he laid the groundwork for MARTA—which connected neighborhoods and residents across our city— and he paved the way for better representation of women and minority participation in City government. Sam was one of the wittiest people I knew. He understood the importance of collaboration and inclusion.”

Post 1 City Councilman Michael Julian Bond called Massell a compass for those aspiring to public office. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor Sam Massell. Well known as an outstanding civic leader, businessman, trailblazer, and visionary, he was a close mentor and dear friend,” Bond said. “The former mayor was the compass and conscience of those both aspiring to and practicing public service. He was the wise sage who mentored and taught so many who sought to seek good in the way that he had done. I consider myself very fortunate to have been one of those who benefited from his love, time, and concern.”

MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fischer said MARTA would not exist without Massell. “MARTA mourns the loss of Atlanta political and civic giant and former board member Sam Massell. MARTA would not exist but for the dedication and persistence of Massell, who convinced the Georgia Legislature, and later voters, to approve the local option sales tax that continues to fund MARTA to this day,” Fischer said. “His political antics in the early days of the MARTA referendum are legendary, as are his grassroots efforts riding the bus to communities and explaining the sales tax on a chalkboard. MARTA was fortunate to have such an ardent support and we remain forever in his debt. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife Sandra, his children, extended family and his countless friends.”

The Atlanta City Council released the following statement on Massell’s passing.

“A visionary leader for our city, the Council joins the community in mourning the loss of former Mayor Sam Massell. Among his many achievements, he made MARTA what it is today and improved our transit system to attract jobs, investment and generate economic development. A catalyst for change, he also pioneered minority opportunities in Atlanta’s government. He will be deeply missed and his passion for civic service and making a difference in our city will be forever remembered.”

Massell was a lifelong Atlanta resident who attended Druid Hills High School and went to the University of Georgia and Emory during college before being drafted in 1948. He would later take night classes at UGA to earn his bachelor’s degree. He was a Realtor for 20 years before becoming active in politics. He was the founding president of the Buckhead Coalition.

Massell was 94 years old.