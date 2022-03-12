Here are the candidates running for statewide office in Georgia

Georgia Republicans and Democrats put positive spins on their 2022 election prospects Friday as the weeklong candidate qualifying period concluded at the state Capitol.

Both parties fielded candidates for every federal and statewide elective office.

A record-breaking 310 Democrats signed up to run up and down the congressional and legislative ballot, as the party looks to build upon its successes in 2020, when Democrats captured both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.

“When I became chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia in 2019, we made it a priority to ensure Democrats were competitive in more seats all across Georgia – and this year’s qualifying numbers are a testament to those efforts,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, said Friday.

But Republicans, too, were encouraged by the results of Qualifying Week.

“We qualified nearly twice as many candidates as the Democrats,” Georgia Republican Chairman David Shafer said Friday. “We have Republicans running for every statewide office and in every congressional District. Our Republican ticket this fall will be strong, wide, and deep.”

Republicans will have to overcome divisions in the party over the response to President Donald Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia in 2020.

At the top of the ballot, a slate of Republican candidates endorsed by Trump is running in the May 24 GOP primary against fellow Republicans, some of whom refused to join Trump’s bid to reverse the outcome of the election.

University of Georgia football icon Herschel Walker and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue top the Trump ticket. Walker is seeking the GOP nomination to oppose Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.

Perdue has Trump’s endorsement in his challenge to incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Trump supported in 2018 but who would not go along with the then-president’s attempts to change the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Another race the former president is weighing in on is for secretary of state. Incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, who famously declined to try to “find” enough votes in Georgia to elect Trump, is being challenged in the primary by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greeensboro, with Trump’s blessing.

The Republican race for lieutenant governor also features a Trump-endorsed candidate. With incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan – who also crossed Trump over the election – not seeking a second term, the former president has endorsed state Sen. Burt Jones against Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller.

Some statewide races are more crowded than others. Nine Democrats qualified this week to run for lieutenant governor. Five more Democrats are vying for commissioner of labor, a post being vacated by Republican Mark Butler.

On the GOP side, the top-ballot races for U.S. Senate and governor each feature five candidates.

Some candidates are unopposed for their party’s nomination, including Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams and Republican state Sen. Tyler Harper, who is looking to succeed Republican Gary Black as agriculture commissioner.

Black is leaving that post to run for U.S. Senate.

Here is the list of candidates who qualified for statewide offices this week:

*denotes incumbent

U.S. Senate



Democrat

Sen. Raphael Warnock*



Republican

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black

Josh Clark

Jon McColumn

Latham Saddler

Herschel Walker



Governor



Democrat

Stacey Abrams



Republican

Catherine Davis

Brian Kemp*

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue

Kandiss Taylor

Tom Williams



Lieutenant Governor



Democrat

Georgia Rep. Erick Allen

Charlie Bailey

Tyrone Brooks Jr.

Tony Brown

Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall

Jason Hayes

Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson

R. Malik

Georgia Rep. Renitta Shannon



Republican

Georgia Sen. Burt Jones

Mack McGregor

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller

Jeanne Seaver



Secretary of State



Democrat

Dee Dawkins-Haigler

John Eaves

Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen

Michael Owens



Republican

David Belle Isle

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice

T.J. Hudson

Brad Raffensperger*



Attorney General



Democrat

Georgia Sen. Jen Jordan

Christian Wise Smith



Republican

Chris Carr*

John Gordon



Commissioner of Agriculture



Democrat

Georgia Rep. Winfred Dukes

Nakita Hemingway



Republican

Georgia Sen. Tyler Harper



Insurance Commissioner

Democrat

Raphael Baker

Janice Laws Robinson

Georgia Rep. Matthew Wilson



Republican

Ben Cowart

John King*

Patrick Witt



State School Superintendent



Democrat

Currey Hitchens

Jaha Howard

James Morrow Jr.

Alisha Thomas Searcy



Republican

John Barge

Richard Woods*



Commissioner of Labor



Democrat

Georgia Rep. William Boddie

Thomas Dean

Nicole Horn

Georgia Sen. Lester Jackson

Nadia Surrency



Republican

Kartik Bhatt

Mike Coan

Georgia Sen. Bruce Thompson



Public Service Commission – District 3 (Metro Atlanta)



Democrat

Sheila Edwards

Chandra Farley

Missy Moore



Republican

Fitz Johnson*



Public Service Commission District 2 (East)



Democrat

Patty Durand

Russell Edwards



Republican

Tim Echols*

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.