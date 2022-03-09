The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 49-year-old Sharon Mills of Rockledge, and charged her with one count of cruelty to children in the first degree (felony), one count of tampering with evidence (felony), one count of influencing a witness (felony) and one count of giving false statements/writings (felony).

According to the GBI, Mills owns Roseland Child Care Center in East Dublin.

The arrest comes after an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the child care center at 703 Central Drive East Dublin in Laurens County.

On Wednesday, March 2, East Dublin Police Department Chief Bill Luecke asked the GBI to assist with an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the Roseland Child Care Center. This request from Luecke came after a report was made by a mother of a child who law enforcement officials say had visible injuries after being at the childcare center, GBI officials said.

Mills was arrested March 4 and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

A joint investigation remains active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.