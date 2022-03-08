26-year-old Holly Springs woman drowns in Little River

WOODSTOCK — A 26-year-old Holly Springs woman died while trying to swim in Little River late at night, according to Woodstock emergency officials.

The woman has been identified as Ciara Rose Baughn.

Woodstock officials say at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, an officer with Woodstock Police Department noticed a vehicle in Olde Rope Mill Park. Upon inspection, the vehicle was secure, and no one was observed in the park.

Some time later, the owner of the vehicle contacted her mother requesting dry clothes be brought to the park. Upon arriving at the park, the woman’s mother called 911. Woodstock Fire & Rescue and Woodstock Police Department responded to Olde Rope Mill Park at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Fire officials say firefighters encouraged the woman to leave the water providing ropes and flotation devices however she refused their attempts to help. The woman continued downstream towards Lake Allatoona.

At the I-575 overpass, firefighters entered the water to attempt rescue. At this point, the first responders lost sight of the swimmer. The search involved Cherokee Fire’s Dive Team, Georgia State Patrol’s helicopter, and K-9 units from the Woodstock Police Department and Cherokee Marshall’s Office.

Divers located Baughn’s remains in Little River near the area of the I-575 overpass at about 11:20 a.m.

“Over 65 first responders aided in this operation,” said Woodstock Fire Chief Dave Soumas. “The agencies on the scene worked seamlessly to execute the search and rescue. Unfortunately, the results were not what we hoped. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family.”