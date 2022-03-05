Two-mile long convoy expected in Glynn County today and tomorrow

A large convoy of semi trucks and vehicles is expected to arrive in Glynn County sometime between 7:30 and 9 p.m. today.
The convoy at last report is over 2 miles long.
The vehicles and drivers will stay in Glynn County overnight. They will depart between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. March 6.
The travel path March 5 is Interstate 95 North from Florida to Exit 29 truck stops and locations.
The travel path March 6 is from Exit 29 to Interstate 95 North towards Savannah.
Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office will be providing traffic control and direction this evening and Sunday morning.
Expect significant delays in that area and adjust your travel accordingly.
Update: This story was updated to reflect the new time the convoy is expected to reach Glynn County.
