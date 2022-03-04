Georgia residents are driving less due to high gas prices

In response to higher gas prices, Georgia residents are driving less, combining trips, and traveling shorter distances.

AAA is providing fuel-saving tips as it appears the pain at the pump is about to intensify. You can view daily prices at GasPrices.AAA.com

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to surge above $110 a barrel for the first time in a decade. Oil is now $19/b more than Friday’s settlement. An increase of that magnitude could signal a 40-50 cent jump at the pump.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified what was already a global oil market that was tight on supplies,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday, when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned.”

A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits.

Thursday’s average price for gasoline in Georgia was $3.60 per gallon, a 9 cents jump overnight. According to AAA’s survey, that’s within the price range that 57% of drivers in the state would change their driving behaviors. Fifteen percent said they would not change their driving behaviors regardless of the price.

Gasoline Price-Points Causing Georgians to Change Driving Behaviors

(Driving less, consolidating errands, carpooling, etc.) Under $2.50 per gallon 10% $2.50 – under $2.75 6% $2.75 – under $3.00 6% $3.00 – under $3.25 10% $3.25 – under $3.50 13% $3.50 – under $3.75 12%

Top Changes Georgians Have Made Because of Gas Prices:

34% are driving less often

23% are driving shorter distances

23% participate in fuel rewards programs

21% combined trips

“While drivers can’t control the price they see at the pump, there are some simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up,” Waiters said. “First, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy. Then enroll in AAA’s Fuel Rewards program, which can save drivers 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.”

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up. Click here for more information.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Friday Thursday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.83 $3.72 $3.57 $3.42 $2.74 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.69 $3.60 $3.45 $3.23 $2.58 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About the AAA Consumer Pulse Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Georgia from January 26 – 31, 2022. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Georgia.