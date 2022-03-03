Suspected gas bandit caught by Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A man suspected of puncturing gas tanks and stealing gas from cars has been arrested according to the Atlanta Police Department.

On March 2, officers were patrolling around Hosea L. Williams Dr. and Rogers Street when they spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the gasoline thefts. During these crimes, the suspect appeared to have used a tool to drill a hole into the gas tanks of the victims’ vehicles resulting in hundreds or thousands of dollars of extra costs to the victim for gas tank repairs.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, and upon further verification were able to confirm the suspect vehicle and arrested the suspect. He is charged with driving with a suspended license, multiple counts of entering auto and criminal damage to property.

The suspect was transported to Grady Detention Center in custody, after complaining of shortness of breath. He was later transferred to Fulton County Jail.