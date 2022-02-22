Woman found dead at InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway

Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred at the InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Hwy.

Officers responded to a “Person Shot” call at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a room suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived shortly after police, but the woman was dead.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene. Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220017306