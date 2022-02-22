20-year-old Austell woman killed in crash on I-285

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred Feb. 21 at 9:49 p.m. on I-285 Northbound between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, preliminary information indicates that a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E320 was traveling north on I-285 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall. Shortly afterwards, a purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the rear of the Mercedes.

Police say after both cars stopped in the left northbound lane, the driver of the Mercedes got out of her car and attempted to cross to the right shoulder. She was struck by multiple vehicles.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as 20-year-old Shamauri L. Fluellen of Austell. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was identified did not require medical attention at the scene.

Although several involved vehicles stopped and remained at the scene, investigators believe that the first vehicle that struck Fluellen left the scene before officers arrived. No description of this vehicle is available at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The investigation is ongoing.