Here’s what you need to know about the powdered baby formula recall

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging parents and caregivers of infants to check their powdered baby formula before using it due to a recall of some products. The recall includes select lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formulas manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility. The products are sold throughout the U.S.

The recalled powdered baby formulas – Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare – can be identified by the 7-to-9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package.

Do not use these brands if they meet all 3 of the following conditions:

· the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

· the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

· the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Parents can also check Similac’s recall website or call 800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided to find out if a formula they use is included in the recall. The recall does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Georgia WIC participants may return or exchange recalled formula to the place of purchase or contact their WIC clinic to exchange for replacement vouchers.

Parents and caregivers of infants should contact their child’s healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices if their regular formula is not available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating after four babies became sick with bacterial infections after consuming the products. Three of the complaints concerned Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one complaint was Salmonella infection; both infections can be foodborne.

Additional recall information is available on the FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-not-use-certain-powdered-infant-formula-produced-abbott-nutritions-facility