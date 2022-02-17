Georgia education department gives $5.26 million to help students with dyslexia

The Georgia Department of Education is awarding a total of $5.26 million in grants to help school districts improve literacy outcomes and support students with dyslexia, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced today.

“Reading is a fundamental skill that all children in Georgia need because, with it, a world of possibilities opens,” Woods said. “These grants will ensure districts, schools, and teachers have the resources they need to improve reading success for all students, including students with dyslexia.”

Thirty-one school districts are receiving Readiness in Literacy Grants, which will provide more than $4 million in federal funds to support early reading assistance programs for struggling readers and students with risk factors for dyslexia.

Ten school districts are receiving Multi-sensory Reading Instruction Training Grants, which will provide more than $1 million in federal funds so teachers in identified schools can receive multi-sensory reading training opportunities and resources.

“Thank you to district and school leaders who have made the transformational commitment to invest in proven reading programs and build teacher knowledge in the Science of Reading,” said Tina Engberg, parent and state leader of Decoding Dyslexia Georgia. “These efforts will change the trajectory of the lives of their students.”

GaDOE is committed to working closely with parents and partners in education to support students with dyslexia.

Awardees – Multisensory Reading Instruction Training Grants

Atlanta Public Schools

Baconton Community Charter School

Baldwin County School District

Bibb County School District

Clarke County School District

Dougherty County School System

Georgia Connections Academy

Greene County School District

Polk County School District

Rome City Schools

Awardees – Readiness in Literacy Grant