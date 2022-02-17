Georgia education department gives $5.26 million to help students with dyslexia

The Georgia Department of Education is awarding a total of $5.26 million in grants to help school districts improve literacy outcomes and support students with dyslexia, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced today.
“Reading is a fundamental skill that all children in Georgia need because, with it, a world of possibilities opens,” Woods said. “These grants will ensure districts, schools, and teachers have the resources they need to improve reading success for all students, including students with dyslexia.”
Thirty-one school districts are receiving Readiness in Literacy Grants, which will provide more than $4 million in federal funds to support early reading assistance programs for struggling readers and students with risk factors for dyslexia.
Ten school districts are receiving Multi-sensory Reading Instruction Training Grants, which will provide more than $1 million in federal funds so teachers in identified schools can receive multi-sensory reading training opportunities and resources.
“Thank you to district and school leaders who have made the transformational commitment to invest in proven reading programs and build teacher knowledge in the Science of Reading,” said Tina Engberg, parent and state leader of Decoding Dyslexia Georgia. “These efforts will change the trajectory of the lives of their students.”
GaDOE is committed to working closely with parents and partners in education to support students with dyslexia.
Awardees – Multisensory Reading Instruction Training Grants
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Baconton Community Charter School
- Baldwin County School District
- Bibb County School District
- Clarke County School District
- Dougherty County School System
- Georgia Connections Academy
- Greene County School District
- Polk County School District
- Rome City Schools
Awardees – Readiness in Literacy Grant
- Atkinson County School District
- Barrow County School System
- Ben Hill County Schools
- Carroll County School System
- Carrollton City Schools
- Cartersville City Schools
- Cobb County School District
- Dalton Public Schools
- City Schools of Decatur
- Dougherty County School System
- Dublin City Schools
- Ethos Classical Charter
- Forsyth County Schools
- Fulton County Schools
- Gordon County Schools
- Griffin-Spalding County School District
- Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Hall County Schools
- Heard County School System
- Ivy Preparatory Academy
- Jeff Davis County Schools
- Lowndes County Schools
- Paulding County School District
- Peach County Schools
- Rome City Schools
- Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
- Towns County School District
- Troup County School System
- Walton County School District
- White County Schools
- Whitfield County Schools