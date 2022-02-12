Meet Woodstock’s Next Police Chief, Robert Jones

WOODSTOCK — The City of Woodstock has announced that Robert Jones is the sole finalist for the position of Chief of Police. His first day in the role is set for Monday, March 14. City-leaders launched a nationwide search to fill the position when Woodstock Police Chief Calvin Moss announced his retirement last Fall.

As Chief of Police in Kingsland, Georgia, Robert Jones improved the trust of the public in their police department by implementing meaningful community outreach programs and developing valuable dialog with community leaders. He established positive leadership in the department and increased recruitment and retention in an extremely challenging time for law enforcement. These measures delivered a 35% reduction in crime rates.

“Chief Robert Jones has led an impressive career in law enforcement across the state of Georgia,” said Mayor Michael Caldwell. “I am confident that he will do an outstanding job maintaining Woodstock’s low crime rates and continuing our department’s reputation for community engagement and professionalism. Our eternal gratitude goes out to Chief Calvin Moss for his years of service and legacy of excellence, and we are excited to Welcome Chief Jones to our city.”

Throughout his career, Robert Jones has led law enforcement agencies into creating stronger and lasting bonds with their communities. A former Chief of Police in Adairsville, and Warden of the Carroll County Correctional Institution, Jones demonstrates strong expertise in law enforcement, administration, community-based policing, and emergency management.

He began his career in law enforcement with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 and later served as a Police Officer with the Rome Police Department, a Police Supervisor with the Georgia Army National Guard, and a DEA Task Force Officer with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jones is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and led US Troops in peace and combat missions around the world as a Platoon Sergeant.

Jones has served as an Adjunct Professor at Columbus State University Law Enforcement Command College since 2019 instructing law enforcement executives in the vast ethical, operational, policy, legal, and administrative issues of today’s public safety environment.

“We are excited about Chief Jones joining our police department. He will be a good fit with our community and be able to continue the positive direction and successes of the department that Chief Moss has worked on for the past ten years. I know that he and his family are looking forward to returning home to the North Georgia area,” said City Manager Jeff Moon.

Jones holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership and Management from Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, a Masters in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University, a B.S. in Public Safety and Emergency Management from Grand Canyon University, and an Associates in Law Enforcement from Thomas University. He is a graduate of Gordon Central High School.

Jones has received numerous Public Safety and Military awards and commendations throughout his career. As Warden in Carroll County, Jones implemented progressive inmate education programs that were recognized by Governor Nathan Deal and the US Department of Justice. He was also recognized for his leadership as Chief of Police following the January 2013 EF-3 tornado outbreak in the City of Adairsville that caused over 70 million dollars to public and private property.

There will be a reception to welcome Chief Jones to the City of Woodstock prior to the Regular Meeting of the Mayor and Council at The Chambers at City Center on Monday, March 14.