Evans County School System drops mask mandate

In response to decreased COVID-19 case numbers, Evans County has joined the ranks of school systems in Georgia that will no longer be requiring masks.

Superintendent of the Evans County Charter School System Martin Waters announced changes Feb. 10 The decision to drop the mandate is based on a sustained decrease in internal cases — less than 2% — and input from the local medical advisory group, district administration, and School Governance Team members, the district will return to a Level 1 category for Covid Mitigation. Changes will take effect Friday, Feb. 11.

Masks will no longer be mandatory, but recommended. The district will discontinue contact tracing and parent notifications. It is still recommended that individuals who are exposed or become positive follow the CDC guidelines to isolate/quarantine for at least 5 days and return to school if they are asymptomatic and have been fever-free for 24 hours.

The district will continue disinfecting and fogging as a preventive measure. In addition, the district changes air filters monthly and contracts for routine HVAC service and maintenance.

School officials would like to remind parents and employees that the East Georgia Healthcare Center is available on site at Claxton Elementary School for all students, employees and their immediate families. The school system also participates with the Georgia Department of Public Health to provide on site testing at Claxton Elementary on Mondays and Claxton Middle/High School on Thursday. This is an optional program for parents.

Testing is only done with parent consent.

The district implemented mask mandates as a mitigation effort on Jan. 11 in response to almost 33% of faculty and staff becoming exposed or testing positive to the virus requiring the district to close schools Jan. 12, 13, and 14.