Suspect in bomb threat at Waffle House in custody

A suspect was arrested in connection to a bomb threat that was called into the Waffle House, at 4056 Forsyth Road in Bibb County at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The staff and customers exited the building and then contacted the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Bibb County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies, Investigators, and members of the K-9 Unit arrived at the scene.

Deputies and the K-9 Unit cleared the building and did not find any explosive devices. No one was injured during this incident.

On Tuesday, members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit identified the caller as a 19-year-old Macon man. The man was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigation Division to be interviewed. After the interview, he was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex.

The man is currently being held, without bond, at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex for the charge of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.